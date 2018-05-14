Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House: Hamas responsible for Gaza deaths
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House: Hamas responsible for Gaza deaths
White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah discusses who is to blame for dozens of deaths in the
Gaza protests
.
Source: CNN
Israeli-Palestinian conflict (11 Videos)
White House: Hamas responsible for Gaza deaths
Palestinians: Over a dozen killed in protests
What's the Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution?
Haley to Abbas: US embassy decision is final
Spokesman: Deliberate violence in Gaza
Refugee camp island of isolation in Jerusalem
Trump: Good chance for Middle East peace
How the Six Day War reshaped the Middle East
Israel-Palestine Conflict: Grief of a mother
Police: Bus explosion 'no doubt' was an attack
Israeli police confirm explosive device in bus fire
Bus catches fire in Jerusalem
See More
White House: Hamas responsible for Gaza deaths
Newsroom
White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah discusses who is to blame for dozens of deaths in the
Gaza protests
.
Source: CNN