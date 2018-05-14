Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WH BRFG:SADLER APOLOGIZED TO MCCAIN FAMILY -
WH BRFG:SADLER APOLOGIZED TO MCCAIN FAMILY -

    JUST WATCHED

    White House won't apologize over McCain remark

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House won't apologize over McCain remark

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah says aide Kelly Sadler's comment about Sen. John McCain has been addressed and dealt with internally.
Source: CNN

John McCain (15 Videos)

See More

White House won't apologize over McCain remark

Newsroom

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah says aide Kelly Sadler's comment about Sen. John McCain has been addressed and dealt with internally.
Source: CNN