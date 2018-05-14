Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Controversial pastors lead prayer in Jerusalem

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Controversial pastors lead prayer in Jerusalem

Pastors Robert Jeffress and John Hagee, who have made controversial remarks about religion, both delivered prayers at the dedication of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump & Israel (15 Videos)

See More

Controversial pastors lead prayer in Jerusalem

Pastors Robert Jeffress and John Hagee, who have made controversial remarks about religion, both delivered prayers at the dedication of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.
Source: CNN