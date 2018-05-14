Breaking News

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid speaks at a rally on October 23, 2016, in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Harry Reid treated for pancreatic cancer

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer Monday, according to a statement from Reid's family.
