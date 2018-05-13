Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders touts 2016 success when asked about 2020 run

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders touts 2016 success when asked about 2020 run

In an interview with Jake Tapper, Senator Bernie Sanders discusses his former campaign manager's new book that urges him to run again in 2020
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sanders touts 2016 success when asked about 2020 run

In an interview with Jake Tapper, Senator Bernie Sanders discusses his former campaign manager's new book that urges him to run again in 2020
Source: CNN