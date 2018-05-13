Sanders: WH should apologize for McCain joke

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says that it is beyond his "comprehension" that the White House has not apologized in the wake of reports that a staffer mocked Sen. John McCain's health, saying "he's dying anyway," in response to the senator's opposition to President Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel.
