    Sanders: WH should apologize for McCain joke

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says that it is beyond his "comprehension" that the White House has not apologized in the wake of reports that a staffer mocked Sen. John McCain's health, saying "he's dying anyway," in response to the senator's opposition to President Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel.
State of the Union

