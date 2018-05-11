Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
An essential part of the job in Congress
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
An essential part of the job in Congress
Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen sat down with CNN's Lauren Fox to talk about why she actually enjoys part of her job as a member of Congress that many dislike.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (14 Videos)
An essential part of the job in Congress
'SNL' parodies the royal wedding reception
Meghan laughs off Harry's bee encounter
Harry and Meghan make post-wedding appearance
Royal family releases official wedding photos
Watch Princess Charlotte's little wave
Royal wedding photographer speaks to CNN
Windsor shops go all out for Royal wedding
Bishop: People were happy and joyful
Watch: Highlights from the royal wedding
Royal Wedding: What you need to know
Prince Harry's most memorable moments
How Meghan and Harry's love story unfolded
What Meghan Markle's teacher remembers about her
Meghan Markle's dad won't attend wedding
See More
An essential part of the job in Congress
Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen sat down with CNN's Lauren Fox to talk about why she actually enjoys part of her job as a member of Congress that many dislike.
Source: CNN