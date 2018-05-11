Breaking News
Palin talks about McCain's regret in VP choice
Palin talks about McCain's regret in VP choice
Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin said that it hurt "a bit" to hear Sen. John McCain say he wished he picked Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman as his running mate in 2008.
Palin talks about McCain's regret in VP choice
