White House Chief of Staff John Kelly takes part in a meeting between US President Donald Trump and bipartisan members of Congress on school and community safety in the Cabinet Room of the White House on February 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    Kelly retracts comment Trump is 'embarrassed'

White House chief of staff John Kelly retracts his remark that President Trump is embarrassed by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.
Source: CNN

