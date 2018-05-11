Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Kelly retracts comment Trump is 'embarrassed'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Kelly retracts comment Trump is 'embarrassed'
White House chief of staff John Kelly retracts his remark that President Trump is embarrassed by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. CNN's
Kaitlan Collins
reports.
Source: CNN
Gen. John Kelly (15 Videos)
Kelly retracts comment Trump is 'embarrassed'
John Kelly's series of controversial comments
Kelly: Undocumented immigrants lack skills to assimilate
Cooper on Kelly's claim: That's just fantasy
John Kelly praises Gen. Robert E. Lee
Kelly: 'Broken-hearted' about call controversy
Khan: Kelly's Trump defense politicizes deaths
Kelly: I first told Trump not to call families
Who is John Kelly?
Trump: Ask Kelly if Obama called about son
Kelly: My job isn't to control Trump
John Kelly to media: Get better sources
CNN: Kelly called Comey to express anger over firing
Trump: John Kelly will do a fantastic job
Trump: Kelly will be a great chief of staff
See More
Kelly retracts comment Trump is 'embarrassed'
The Lead
White House chief of staff John Kelly retracts his remark that President Trump is embarrassed by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. CNN's
Kaitlan Collins
reports.
Source: CNN