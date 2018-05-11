NYT: Pruitt dined with controversial Vatican figure
New documents released by the New York Times reveal that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt had dinner with Vatican Cardinal George Pell in 2017, who was under investigation at the time for child sex abuse. CNN's Sara Ganim reports.
