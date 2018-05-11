Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Capitol Hill January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pruitt is expected to face tough questioning about his stance on climate change and ties to the oil and gas industry. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Capitol Hill January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pruitt is expected to face tough questioning about his stance on climate change and ties to the oil and gas industry. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    NYT: Pruitt dined with controversial Vatican figure

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NYT: Pruitt dined with controversial Vatican figure

New documents released by the New York Times reveal that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt had dinner with Vatican Cardinal George Pell in 2017, who was under investigation at the time for child sex abuse. CNN's Sara Ganim reports.
Source: CNN

Scott Pruitt and the EPA (15 Videos)

See More

NYT: Pruitt dined with controversial Vatican figure

The Lead

New documents released by the New York Times reveal that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt had dinner with Vatican Cardinal George Pell in 2017, who was under investigation at the time for child sex abuse. CNN's Sara Ganim reports.
Source: CNN