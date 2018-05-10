Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: These are 3 incredible people
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: These are 3 incredible people
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet three Americans returning to the US after they were detained in North Korea.
Source: CNN
Americans freed from N. Korea (6 Videos)
Trump: These are 3 incredible people
Ex-detainee: It's a dream to be home
See Trump greet Americans freed by N. Korea
Trump welcomes Americans home from N. Korea
Sweden helps negotiate release of US prisoners
Trump welcomes back ex-detainees
See More
Trump: These are 3 incredible people
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet three Americans returning to the US after they were detained in North Korea.
Source: CNN