Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) answers questions from reporters following a closed briefing with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence concerning Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2017 in Washington.
Sen. Angus King (I-ME) answers questions from reporters following a closed briefing with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence concerning Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2017 in Washington.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. King: Haspel not forthcoming at hearing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. King: Haspel not forthcoming at hearing

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine on Thursday said that he came out opposed to President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, following her confirmation hearing because he wasn't satisfied with her justification for participating in the destruction of tapes that showed waterboarding.
Source: CNN

CIA director nominee Gina Haspel (13 Videos)

See More

Sen. King: Haspel not forthcoming at hearing

New Day

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine on Thursday said that he came out opposed to President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, following her confirmation hearing because he wasn't satisfied with her justification for participating in the destruction of tapes that showed waterboarding.
Source: CNN