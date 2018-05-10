Sen. King: Haspel not forthcoming at hearing

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine on Thursday said that he came out opposed to President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, following her confirmation hearing because he wasn't satisfied with her justification for participating in the destruction of tapes that showed waterboarding.
