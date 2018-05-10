Pentagon issues response on Niger ambush

A series of failures and deficiencies, including a lack of adequate training, contributed to the October 4, 2017, ambush that resulted in a Green Beret-led team being outgunned and overrun in a remote part of Niger by more than 100 ISIS fighters in a battle that left four US soldiers dead.
