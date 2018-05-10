Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Controversial sign tells liberals to get guns
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Controversial sign tells liberals to get guns
A political sign in Calvert County, Maryland, tells liberals to "get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump."
Source: CNN
Guns in America (18 Videos)
Controversial sign tells liberals to get guns
The messages kids want you to see
Activists, NRA wage ad war over gun reform
The NRA used to support gun control. Here's why
Teen drops F-bomb in call to congressman
Watch students walk out of schools across US
Newtown student: This is why we're walking out
They hope you remember what they'll never forget
History of the modern assault-style rifle
Sessions urges bump stock ban through regulation
GOP lawmaker: Some colleagues open to AR-15 ban
GOP donor: No money if no action on guns
Ivanka Trump: Arming teachers 'not a bad idea'
Trump: Adept teachers should carry guns
Man saws AR-15 in half to support gun control
Murphy: Laws best way to stop gun violence
Inside school where teachers carry guns
Pres. Trump's complex relationship with guns
What the law says about buying guns online
See More
Controversial sign tells liberals to get guns
Newsroom
A political sign in Calvert County, Maryland, tells liberals to "get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump."
Source: CNN