    The police officer next door

Mike Costello moved into an Atlanta neighborhood where his friend, and fellow officer, was once shot to change how members of the community view police.
Mike Costello moved into an Atlanta neighborhood where his friend, and fellow officer, was once shot to change how members of the community view police.
