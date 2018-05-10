Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Her abortion changed everything
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Her abortion changed everything
Kassi Underwood is determined to challenge the political divide on abortion. She says focusing on the question of access misses what's really important.
Source: CNN
Bridging the Divide (5 Videos)
Her abortion changed everything
'I'm not taking off my turban'
Guns brought these political opposites together
From Tanzania to Boy Scout Troop 1532
The police officer next door
See More
Her abortion changed everything
Kassi Underwood is determined to challenge the political divide on abortion. She says focusing on the question of access misses what's really important.
Source: CNN