Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    John McCain: 'Faith of my Fathers' (1999)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

John McCain: 'Faith of my Fathers' (1999)

During a 1999 interview with CNN's Larry King, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) talks about how serving in the military is a McCain family business, getting shot down during the Vietnam war, and explains why he rejected an offer to be released early from captivity.
Source: CNN

Larry King Live Interviews (39 Videos)

See More

John McCain: 'Faith of my Fathers' (1999)

During a 1999 interview with CNN's Larry King, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) talks about how serving in the military is a McCain family business, getting shot down during the Vietnam war, and explains why he rejected an offer to be released early from captivity.
Source: CNN