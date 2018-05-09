Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump honors military spouses, mothers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump honors military spouses, mothers

President Donald Trump honors military mothers and spouses before signing an executive order to help military spouses get jobs more easily.
Source: CNN

Trump's comments about the military (15 Videos)

See More

Trump honors military spouses, mothers

Newsroom

President Donald Trump honors military mothers and spouses before signing an executive order to help military spouses get jobs more easily.
Source: CNN