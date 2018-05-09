Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump honors military spouses, mothers
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump honors military spouses, mothers
President Donald Trump honors military mothers and spouses before signing an executive order to help military spouses get jobs more easily.
Source: CNN
Trump's comments about the military (15 Videos)
Trump honors military spouses, mothers
Graham: Trump parade is cheesy, shows weakness
Kirby: Worried parade about Trump, not troops
Trump tells Pentagon to plan military parade
Here's how other countries do military parades
Wilson: I wasn't 'listening in' on Trump call
Gold Star widow's full phone call with Trump
Kelly: I first told Trump not to call families
Mom: Someone else should make condolence calls
Wilson: Trump didn't know slain soldier's name
Trump: Obama didn't call slain troops' families
Gen. Hayden: Trump threw predecessors under bus
Donald Trump questions if McCain is a war hero
Trump: We produce a special class of heroes
Trump ignores query on transgender troops ban
How Donald Trump talks about veterans
See More
Trump honors military spouses, mothers
Newsroom
President Donald Trump honors military mothers and spouses before signing an executive order to help military spouses get jobs more easily.
Source: CNN