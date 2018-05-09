Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Kaine: Need accountability for Niger ambush
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Kaine: Need accountability for Niger ambush
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks with CNN's
Chris Cuomo
about a classified briefing on the four US troops who were killed in an ambush in Niger last year.
Source: CNN
Niger ambush (15 Videos)
Kaine: Need accountability for Niger ambush
US military reveals new firefight in Niger
Additional remains of fallen soldier found
Video shows US soldier before attack in Niger
Exclusive look inside the Niger ambush zone
Senators claim not to know of troops in Niger
Lawmaker infuriated over Trump's call to widow
WH: No recording of call to soldier's widow
Trump denies Wilson's claim on call to widow
Lt. general: Trump's Obama comment 'shameful'
Wilson: Trump didn't know slain soldier's name
Trump: Ask Kelly if Obama called about son
Green Beret's brother: Trump's call 'an honor'
Trump: Obama didn't call slain troops' families
Fallen Green Beret laid to rest
Congresswoman describes Trump's call to widow
See More
Kaine: Need accountability for Niger ambush
New Day
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks with CNN's
Chris Cuomo
about a classified briefing on the four US troops who were killed in an ambush in Niger last year.
Source: CNN