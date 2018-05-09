Breaking News
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Kaine: Blowing up Iran deal is not the answer
Kaine: Blowing up Iran deal is not the answer
Senator Tim Kaine discusses President Trump's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal with CNN's
Chris Cuomo
and explains the effect it could have on allies of the United States.
Source: CNN
