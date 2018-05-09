Breaking News

    Kaine: Blowing up Iran deal is not the answer

Senator Tim Kaine discusses President Trump's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal with CNN's Chris Cuomo and explains the effect it could have on allies of the United States.
New Day

Source: CNN