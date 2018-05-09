Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    State Dept.: Leaving Iran deal makes US safer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

State Dept.: Leaving Iran deal makes US safer

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Andrew Peek discusses President Trump's decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
Source: CNN

Iran nuclear deal (16 Videos)

See More

State Dept.: Leaving Iran deal makes US safer

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Andrew Peek discusses President Trump's decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
Source: CNN