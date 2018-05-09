Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

01 trump kim jong un split
01 trump kim jong un split

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump officials float Singapore for summit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump officials float Singapore for summit

Administration officials have been instructed to move forward with plans to convene a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, according to two people familiar with the plans. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and North Korea (14 Videos)

See More

Trump officials float Singapore for summit

Situation Room

Administration officials have been instructed to move forward with plans to convene a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, according to two people familiar with the plans. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.
Source: CNN