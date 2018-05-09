Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Senator: I will vote against Haspel as nominee
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Senator: I will vote against Haspel as nominee
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) explains why she will vote against Trump's pick to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel.
Source: CNN
CIA director nominee Gina Haspel (11 Videos)
Senator: I will vote against Haspel as nominee
Senator to Haspel: Where was your moral compass?
Haspel: I will not restart torture programs
Protesters disrupt Haspel's nomination hearing
Who is Gina Haspel?
White House: Haspel committed to confirmation
WaPo: Haspel sought to withdraw CIA nomination
Destroyed tapes haunt Trump CIA pick
Obama's CIA chief defends Trump's pick
Clapper: Haspel highly respected, good for CIA
Gina Haspel nominated to be CIA director
CIA facing questions over Gina Haspel tweets
See More
Senator: I will vote against Haspel as nominee
The Lead
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) explains why she will vote against Trump's pick to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel.
Source: CNN