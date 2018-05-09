Breaking News
Argument erupts on House floor
Argument erupts on House floor
As House members were wrapping up votes, a heated exchange erupted on the floor between Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley (D-NY) and Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ).
Source: CNN
