Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CIA nominee Gina Haspel is sworn in during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
CIA nominee Gina Haspel is sworn in during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)

    JUST WATCHED

    Haspel balks on morality of torture program

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Haspel balks on morality of torture program

Gina Haspel, President Trump's nominee for CIA director, testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee at her confirmation hearing. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN

CIA director nominee Gina Haspel (11 Videos)

See More

Haspel balks on morality of torture program

Gina Haspel, President Trump's nominee for CIA director, testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee at her confirmation hearing. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN