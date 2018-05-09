Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gina Haspel testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on her nomination to be the next CIA director in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 9, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Gina Haspel testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on her nomination to be the next CIA director in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 9, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator to Haspel: Where was your moral compass?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator to Haspel: Where was your moral compass?

When CIA nominee Gina Haspel says "we should hold ourselves to stricter moral standards" in regard to not implementing "coercive interrogations," Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) asks Haspel where her moral compass was when she supervised one of the CIA's black sites in 2001.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Senator to Haspel: Where was your moral compass?

When CIA nominee Gina Haspel says "we should hold ourselves to stricter moral standards" in regard to not implementing "coercive interrogations," Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) asks Haspel where her moral compass was when she supervised one of the CIA's black sites in 2001.
Source: CNN