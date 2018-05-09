Senator to Haspel: Where was your moral compass?

When CIA nominee Gina Haspel says "we should hold ourselves to stricter moral standards" in regard to not implementing "coercive interrogations," Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) asks Haspel where her moral compass was when she supervised one of the CIA's black sites in 2001.
