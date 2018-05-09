Breaking News

don blankenship concedes west virginia senate race bts_00001107
    Blankenship blames Trump for loss

Former coal magnate and ex-con Don Blankenship concedes the West Virginia GOP Senate primary and attributes blame to President Donald Trump for his loss.
Source: CNN

