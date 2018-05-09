Breaking News

kirsten powers ac360 050818
kirsten powers ac360 050818

    Analyst: This is the swampiest of swampy

CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers says if Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from a company linked to a Russian oligarch, the best case scenario is that Cohen participated in the "swampiest of swampy" behavior.
