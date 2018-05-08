Breaking News

President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the Iran nuclear deal from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the Iran nuclear deal from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Trump: Pompeo en route to North Korea

President Donald Trump says that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently traveling to Pyongyang to continue preparations for Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN

