Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's attorney, walks to the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. Following FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room, the Department of Justice announced that they are placing him under criminal investigation. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
    Mueller questions Russian oligarch about payments to Cohen

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments his company's US affiliate made to President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, after the election, according to a source familiar with the matter.
