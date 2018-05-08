Mueller questions Russian oligarch about payments to Cohen
Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments his company's US affiliate made to President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, after the election, according to a source familiar with the matter.
