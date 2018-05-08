Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Schneiderman pursued many cases against Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Schneiderman pursued many cases against Trump
CNN's
Tom Foreman
reports on the political implications of New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman's resignation
.
Source: CNN
Eric Schneiderman abuse allegations (7 Videos)
Schneiderman pursued many cases against Trump
NY attorney general resigns over allegations
Farrow on Schneiderman: This was not role play
Gov. Cuomo praises women who spoke out
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigns
NY Attorney General accused of violence
Watch: Schneiderman rails against Weinstein
See More
Schneiderman pursued many cases against Trump
The Lead
CNN's
Tom Foreman
reports on the political implications of New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman's resignation
.
Source: CNN