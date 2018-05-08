Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Pelosi: I have made some powerful enemies
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Pelosi: I have made some powerful enemies
During a POLITICO Playbook Breakfast event, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) takes on her critics, saying she's made "powerful enemies" during her time in Congress.
Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi (9 Videos)
Pelosi: I have made some powerful enemies
Pelosi struggles with Trump trust question
Schumer, Pelosi, Trump 'agree' to fix DACA
Pelosi: I asked Trump, the tweet appeared
Pelosi: GOP health care bill is mean
Pelosi: How can GOP look at themselves?
Pelosi: I thrive on competition
Dem lawmaker: Pelosi is more toxic than Trump
Nancy Pelosi: We are all team Scalise
Pelosi: Republican comments are outrageous
See More
Pelosi: I have made some powerful enemies
During a POLITICO Playbook Breakfast event, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) takes on her critics, saying she's made "powerful enemies" during her time in Congress.
Source: CNN