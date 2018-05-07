Breaking News
White House: Won't take Kerry's advice on Iran
White House: Won't take Kerry's advice on Iran
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says former Secretary of State John Kerry's shadow diplomacy does not affect President Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal at all.
Source: CNN
White House: Won't take Kerry's advice on Iran
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says former Secretary of State John Kerry's shadow diplomacy does not affect President Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal at all.
