Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Who is Gina Haspel?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Who is Gina Haspel?
Find out why Trump's pick for CIA director will likely face tough questions during her confirmation hearing.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (16 Videos)
Who is Gina Haspel?
Using muscle memory to make food magic
Stormy Daniels taunts Trump on 'SNL'
Cooking the Appalachian way
Why are oil prices rising?
Deer meat, frog legs and turtle patties
Watch Steve Jobs unveil the iMac in 1998
Is this the wildest motorsport around?
Tina Fey calls out David Letterman
Bourdain's most underrated travel destination
NASA launches mission to study Mars
Is this the world's most relaxing country?
Late night roasts Giuliani after interview
The surprisingly diverse cuisine in Houston
Taylor Swift reveals latest contraption for tour
Grilled meat: This is the Uruguayan way
Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
See More
Who is Gina Haspel?
Find out why Trump's pick for CIA director will likely face tough questions during her confirmation hearing.
Source: CNN