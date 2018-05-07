Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Roger Stone newday 05072018
Roger Stone newday 05072018

    JUST WATCHED

    Roger Stone: I haven't been contacted by Mueller

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Roger Stone: I haven't been contacted by Mueller

Former Trump political adviser Roger Stone tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that he has not been contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller's team.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (17 Videos)

See More

Roger Stone: I haven't been contacted by Mueller

New Day

Former Trump political adviser Roger Stone tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that he has not been contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller's team.
Source: CNN