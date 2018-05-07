Breaking News
Giuliani: Trump doesn't have to comply with Mueller subpoena
President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that President Trump doesn't have to comply with a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller.
Source: CNN
President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that President Trump doesn't have to comply with a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller.
