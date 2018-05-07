Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

erin burnett
erin burnett

    JUST WATCHED

    Burnett: Why would Trump plead the Fifth?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Burnett: Why would Trump plead the Fifth?

CNN's Erin Burnett breaks down Rudy Giuliani's comments that President Trump may assert his Fifth Amendment Rights in an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, even though Trump has stated in the past that only those who are guilty plead the Fifth.
Source: CNN

Rudy Giuliani (16 Videos)

See More

Burnett: Why would Trump plead the Fifth?

Erin Burnett Out Front

CNN's Erin Burnett breaks down Rudy Giuliani's comments that President Trump may assert his Fifth Amendment Rights in an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, even though Trump has stated in the past that only those who are guilty plead the Fifth.
Source: CNN