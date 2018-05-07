Burnett: Why would Trump plead the Fifth?

CNN's Erin Burnett breaks down Rudy Giuliani's comments that President Trump may assert his Fifth Amendment Rights in an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, even though Trump has stated in the past that only those who are guilty plead the Fifth.
