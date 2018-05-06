Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump cohen stormy daniels 2
trump cohen stormy daniels 2

    JUST WATCHED

    Stormy, Cohen and Trump: What you should know

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Stormy, Cohen and Trump: What you should know

Everything you need to know about the saga between Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen and President Trump.
Source: CNN

Stormy Daniels payment controversy (10 Videos)

See More

Stormy, Cohen and Trump: What you should know

Everything you need to know about the saga between Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen and President Trump.
Source: CNN