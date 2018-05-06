Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama attends the United State of Women Summit at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on May 5, 2018. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Former US first lady Michelle Obama attends the United State of Women Summit at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on May 5, 2018. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Michelle Obama reflects on 2016 election

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Michelle Obama reflects on 2016 election

Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke at the 2018 United States of Women Summit in Los Angeles, where she reflected on the 2016 election and what it means for women in this country.
Source: CNN

Michelle Obama (15 Videos)

See More

Michelle Obama reflects on 2016 election

Newsroom

Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke at the 2018 United States of Women Summit in Los Angeles, where she reflected on the 2016 election and what it means for women in this country.
Source: CNN