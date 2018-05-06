Michelle Obama reflects on 2016 election

Breaking News
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke at the 2018 United States of Women Summit in Los Angeles, where she reflected on the 2016 election and what it means for women in this country.
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke at the 2018 United States of Women Summit in Los Angeles, where she reflected on the 2016 election and what it means for women in this country.
