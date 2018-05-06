Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes speaks to reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Nunes said U.S. intelligence collected communications of President Donald Trump incidentally and legally during the transition period following the U.S. election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes speaks to reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Nunes said U.S. intelligence collected communications of President Donald Trump incidentally and legally during the transition period following the U.S. election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Nunes threatens to hold Sessions in contempt

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Nunes threatens to hold Sessions in contempt

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes warned Sunday that he plans to urge lawmakers "this week" to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress for failing to hand over classified materials related to the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Nunes threatens to hold Sessions in contempt

Newsroom

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes warned Sunday that he plans to urge lawmakers "this week" to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress for failing to hand over classified materials related to the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN