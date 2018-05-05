Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the National Rifle Association annual convention in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the National Rifle Association annual convention in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump likens London hospital to 'a war zone'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump likens London hospital to 'a war zone'

President Donald Trump compared a London hospital to a "war zone," saying despite tough gun laws in the UK, it has blood all over the floors from victims of knife attacks.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump likens London hospital to 'a war zone'

Newsroom

President Donald Trump compared a London hospital to a "war zone," saying despite tough gun laws in the UK, it has blood all over the floors from victims of knife attacks.
Source: CNN