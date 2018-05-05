Breaking News
Parkland suvivor: Trump is 'professional liar'
Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky slammed President Trump's NRA speech, calling him a "professional liar," and accusing him of tailoring his views to his audience.
Source: CNN
