    Parkland suvivor: Trump is 'professional liar'

Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky slammed President Trump's NRA speech, calling him a "professional liar," and accusing him of tailoring his views to his audience.
New Day

Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky slammed President Trump's NRA speech, calling him a "professional liar," and accusing him of tailoring his views to his audience.
Source: CNN