Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Stormy Daniels not changed story new_00000000
Trump Stormy Daniels not changed story new_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump gets testy with reporter over Stormy Daniels

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump gets testy with reporter over Stormy Daniels

President Trump claimed his story had not changed concerning the payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Source: CNN

Stormy Daniels payment controversy (6 Videos)

See More

Trump gets testy with reporter over Stormy Daniels

President Trump claimed his story had not changed concerning the payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Source: CNN