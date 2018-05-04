Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Rudy Giuliani facts straight Stormy Daniels_00000000
Trump Rudy Giuliani facts straight Stormy Daniels_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Giuliani will 'get his facts straight'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Giuliani will 'get his facts straight'

President Trump speaks to reporters about Rudy Giuliani's recent statements about the payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Source: CNN

Rudy Giuliani (18 Videos)

See More

Trump: Giuliani will 'get his facts straight'

Newsroom

President Trump speaks to reporters about Rudy Giuliani's recent statements about the payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Source: CNN