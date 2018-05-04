Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump love talk Robert Mueller sot_00000000
Trump love talk Robert Mueller sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I would love to talk to Mueller but ...

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I would love to talk to Mueller but ...

President Trump answers a question from a reporter about whether he will sit down and talk to special counsel Robert Mueller.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (17 Videos)

See More

Trump: I would love to talk to Mueller but ...

President Trump answers a question from a reporter about whether he will sit down and talk to special counsel Robert Mueller.
Source: CNN