Judge in Manafort case: Mueller aims to hurt Trump
A federal judge expressed deep skepticism in the bank fraud case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's office against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, at one point saying he believes that Mueller's motivation is to oust Trump from office.
Judge in Manafort case: Mueller aims to hurt Trump
A federal judge expressed deep skepticism in the bank fraud case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's office against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, at one point saying he believes that Mueller's motivation is to oust Trump from office.