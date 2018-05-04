Breaking News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Former Donald Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort looks on during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Judge in Manafort case: Mueller aims to hurt Trump

A federal judge expressed deep skepticism in the bank fraud case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's office against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, at one point saying he believes that Mueller's motivation is to oust Trump from office.
Source: CNN

